Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Stock Price Up 20%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report) shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $4.02. 3,571 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 329% from the average session volume of 832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1402 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; management of copyright and music rights; development and operation of digital content; and local digital terrestrial television business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.