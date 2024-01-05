Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Stock Price Up 20%

Shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report) were up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 3,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1402 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; management of copyright and music rights; development and operation of digital content; and local digital terrestrial television business.

