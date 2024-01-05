Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.70. 328,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 544,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $236.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 million. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 980.09% and a negative net margin of 57.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Augmedix by 577.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 124,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Augmedix in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Augmedix by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

