Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.70. 328,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 544,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.
The company has a market capitalization of $236.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98.
Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 million. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 980.09% and a negative net margin of 57.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.
