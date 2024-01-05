Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Reduced by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,791 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,620 shares of company stock worth $5,290,138 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.45.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.03. 283,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,585. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.28. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $245.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

