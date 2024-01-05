Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 2.6% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696,136 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $375,485,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $266,348,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $234.81. The stock had a trading volume of 595,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,933. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.24 and a 200-day moving average of $236.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.