Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.04. 6,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 9,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Autoscope Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $38.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 13.47 and a quick ratio of 12.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 39.12%.

Autoscope Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autoscope Technologies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.26% of Autoscope Technologies worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

