Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 13.3% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $18,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 746.3% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.29. The stock had a trading volume of 155,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,389. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.57 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.88.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.