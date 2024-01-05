Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $208.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $195.68 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $203.70. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.44.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

