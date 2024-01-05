Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned approximately 0.06% of Badger Meter worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,681,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,037,000 after acquiring an additional 52,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,750,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 55,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,907,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BMI traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,033. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.93 and a 52 week high of $170.86.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

