Bailard Inc. Acquires 208 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 182.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Booking by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,176,000 after purchasing an additional 102,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,124,887,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Booking by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80,145 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,465.84.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,419.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,221.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,056.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,085.49 and a 52-week high of $3,580.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $53.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

