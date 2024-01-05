Bailard Inc. Buys 4,045 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,230 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,770 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $221,914,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $135,596,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.45.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,620 shares of company stock worth $5,290,138. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $228.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.28. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $245.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

