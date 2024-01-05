Bailard Inc. Grows Stock Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.06% of Coursera worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coursera by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 7,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $148,609.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,874.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 7,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $148,609.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,874.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 8,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $171,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,587,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,050,082 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on COUR. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

