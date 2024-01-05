Bailard Inc. Has $1.56 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $183.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.93 and a 200-day moving average of $167.65. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $202.83.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Raymond James upped their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.19.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $2,148,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,658,061. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $2,148,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,061. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $1,364,109.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,939,199.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 556,781 shares of company stock worth $105,583,187. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

