Bailard Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 85.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.77.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $118.07 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $260.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.