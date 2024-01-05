Bailard Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.06% of Itron worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,944,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 622,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,896,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 30,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 19,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,782,000. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $71.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day moving average is $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $560.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.78 million. Itron had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITRI. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

