Bailard Inc. Sells 2,088 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE TRV opened at $192.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.67 and its 200 day moving average is $171.02.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.71.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

