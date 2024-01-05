Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 262.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 499,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 38,520 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 69,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

