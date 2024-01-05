Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,900 International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in International Seaways by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 17.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Seaways by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after buying an additional 136,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after buying an additional 64,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,438.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $254,155. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSW opened at $47.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.58. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $53.25.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $241.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.03 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 55.45%. Equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSW. BTIG Research upped their price objective on International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

