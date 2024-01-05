Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.2% in the third quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,107 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.9% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 91,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $102.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.68 and a 200-day moving average of $112.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

