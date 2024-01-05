Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 86.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $103.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $109.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

