Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 366 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $156.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.77. The stock has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

