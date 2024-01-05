Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,339,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Ball by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Ball Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average is $53.52. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

