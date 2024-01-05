Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 1,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 10,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDO. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

