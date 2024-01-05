Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.02

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.02 and last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 86281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLX

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $947.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.78 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 23.54%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 307,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 35,410 shares during the period. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.