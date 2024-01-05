Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.9% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,440,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,481,338. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.43. The firm has a market cap of $273.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

