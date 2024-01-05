Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.25

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.25 and traded as high as $21.90. Bank of Marin Bancorp shares last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 40,204 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $351.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.92 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 642.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 754.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 55.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

