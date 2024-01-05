Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 59,397 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,258,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,397 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.30% of Ingersoll Rand worth $335,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,422,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after buying an additional 107,875 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.28%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

