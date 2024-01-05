Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 753,761 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,265,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 753,761 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.1% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.63% of Meta Platforms worth $4,883,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $347.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.29 and its 200-day moving average is $312.55. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $361.90. The stock has a market cap of $892.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 688,944 shares of company stock worth $230,574,460. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

