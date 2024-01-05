Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.75

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.75 and last traded at $52.71, with a volume of 411275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.01.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BK. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.28.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average is $45.44. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

