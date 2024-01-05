Barclays Upgrades Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) to Overweight

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of TGI opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.52 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

