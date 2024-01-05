Barsele Minerals (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Trading 5.9% Higher

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 19,777 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 15,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Barsele Minerals Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

About Barsele Minerals

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 45% interest in the Barsele gold project that covers an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in Västerbottens Län, Northern Sweden.

