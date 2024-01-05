BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HQU) Trading Down 2.1%

BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HQU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$15.98 and last traded at C$16.02. 1,243,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,464,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.36.
BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.59.
