Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Trading 4.7% Higher

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 0.72 and last traded at 0.71. 570,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,830,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.68.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $508.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.90.

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 16.45 million during the quarter.

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides GSE-conforming, FHA-insured, VA-guaranteed, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage REITs. It also offers real estate agent services, title insurance and settlement services, and homeowners insurance services.

