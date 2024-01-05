Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYON – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $25.55, but opened at $27.13. Needham & Company LLC now has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Beyond shares last traded at $25.83, with a volume of 319,208 shares.
Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Beyond from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75.
Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $373.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.85 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Beyond, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.
