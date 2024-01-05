Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.16 and last traded at $11.18. 3,529,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 5,032,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BILI. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.20 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.76.

Bilibili Stock Down 5.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.22). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth $52,090,000. First Beijing Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $29,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,711,000 after buying an additional 1,023,650 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 3,330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 744,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after buying an additional 722,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

