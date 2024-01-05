BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Down 4.5%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 713,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,809,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7,385.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,004,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,051 shares during the period. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,362,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,100 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,286,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,000 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.