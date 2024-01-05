BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Shares Down 1.4%

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 1,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

BioGaia AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44.

About BioGaia AB (publ)

BioGaia AB (publ), a healthcare company, develops, markets, and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits worldwide. It operates through Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other segments. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

