BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Sells $11,674.75 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $11,674.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,813.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BioLife Solutions Stock Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ BLFS opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $691.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.75. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $26.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 66.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $33.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
