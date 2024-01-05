BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells $10,066.75 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) insider Karen A. Foster sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $10,066.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,518.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $691.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.75.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 66.04%. The company had revenue of $33.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $9,335,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 522,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 486,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 311,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,270,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 263,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

