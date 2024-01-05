Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BDT. CIBC boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$17.50 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares cut Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.28.

Bird Construction Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of BDT opened at C$13.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$8.01 and a one year high of C$14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$728.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.74.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.12. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of C$783.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$737.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.6812279 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

