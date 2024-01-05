Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.75. 3,540,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 18,078,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BITF. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bitfarms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bitfarms by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bitfarms by 240.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,228,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,589 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Bitfarms by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,580,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 561,342 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Bitfarms by 10,645.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,988,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

