BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $42.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, CL King cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.71. 129,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,495. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.06.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $318.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.54 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,061 shares of company stock worth $163,368. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

