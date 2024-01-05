BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) Shares Down 1.2%

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.55. 1,181 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000.

About BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF

The BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (BECO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of globally-listed companies that are selected for lower carbon footprint. BECO was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

