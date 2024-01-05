BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 1.7% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,252,126,000 after acquiring an additional 138,455 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,276,884,000 after purchasing an additional 135,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in BlackRock by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,140,439,000 after purchasing an additional 255,249 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $774.93.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE BLK traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $783.78. 177,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,267. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $734.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $701.10.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

