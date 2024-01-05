Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises approximately 1.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,003,788,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,151,000 after buying an additional 790,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $122.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,603. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.72. The company has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $133.53.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. HSBC began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

