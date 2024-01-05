BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,596 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

