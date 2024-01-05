BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $335,000 Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 202,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 43,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $227.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. HSBC began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

