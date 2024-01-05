BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $405,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHI. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average is $51.45. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $57.95.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.