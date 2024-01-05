BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 149 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $122.51 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.11 and its 200 day moving average is $125.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

