Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLBD. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised Blue Bird from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.63.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Blue Bird

Blue Bird Price Performance

Blue Bird stock opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.01 million, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 314.14% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $302.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Bird

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 40,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,812 shares in the company, valued at $13,494,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $388,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,750.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,494,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,585,000 shares of company stock worth $64,997,450. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Bird

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blue Bird by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,664,000 after acquiring an additional 92,140 shares in the last quarter.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.